THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to Dick’s Food Store. They have done an excellent job of keeping the store clean and sanitized during the pandemic. The employees are all kind and friendly and genuinely care about their customers. I hope they continue to stay in business for many years to come.
Virginia, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Jonathon Brooks, freshman running back from Hallettsville, for scoring his first touchdown as a University of Texas Longhorn last Saturday night.
Joseph, Victoria
Thumbs-up to our new Shipley Do-nuts. Great fresh doughnuts of all sorts, and a delicious cup of coffee. Best in town.
John, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Theatre Victoria for the Sound of the 70s in concert at the Welder Center Saturday night. It was wonderful.
LaVerne, Victoria
Thumbs-up for Lee Keeling’s letter summarizing the need to rebuild Stroman School. Any attempt to remodel/repair this failing campus is throwing good money after bad. Demolish it and rebuild a modern well built facility.
Dan, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up to the annual migration of the hummingbirds. Their appearance in this area is truly a thing of beauty as they fly around feeding on flowers and sweet syrup left out by bird lovers.
Thumbs-up to St. Joseph High School senior Jacob Pyatt for being named a National Merit Semifinalist Best of luck in the rest of the competition.
Thumbs-up to the city of Victoria for considering creating a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone to help fund improvements to downtown Victoria. Such planning is important to the growth of the city.
Thumbs-up to former Yoakum Mayor Annie Rodriquez for her service to the city of Yoakum and the Yoakum Economic Development Corporation.
Thumbs-up to Ventura’s Tamales on the groundbreaking for its new restaurant. Business growth is important to the community.
Thumbs-up to the volunteers who worked last Saturday to help clean up the bay during the San Antonio Bay Partnership’s second annual bay cleanup.
THUMBS-DOWN
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-down to the people who litter the area waterways by not collecting items that fall off their boats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.