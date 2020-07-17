THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the person who turned in my wallet at Walmart. I was thrilled to get it back untouched. But what really made me smile was that there are still people out there that do the right thing.
Brenda, Edna
Thumbs-up to the cooling stations at the Salvation Army that offer refuge from the heat for many of our area’s homeless population. And to the new partnership between the Southside Community Coalition and Christ’s Kitchen for bringing hot meals to the south side neighborhood twice a week. God bless both of you. It is so needed.
LaVerne, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the guest column written by Lt. Col. Vanessa Hicks-Callaway on July 17. It’s one of the best, most sensible, and well-written guest columns the Advocate has published. And thank you, Lt. Col. Hicks-Callaway, for your service to our country.
John, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up to all who voted in Tuesday’s primary runoff elections. Voting is such an important privilege to experience.
Thumbs-up to the first responders/firefighters who are bravely putting out many grass fires in the Crossroads.
Thumbs-down to the hot and dry Texas summer. Some rain would be nice.
