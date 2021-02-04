THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the occupants of a beige Sedona van who, on last Wednesday, paid my tab at Starbucks. How lucky was I? It is refreshing to witness such kindness and generosity displayed to strangers in Victoria.
Shirley, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Felicia Schwartz at Texas State Optical for being so helpful and really nice. Felicia had me “looking” good in just a short period of time.
Susan, Goliad
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up to the commissioners court for approving a funding grant application for the DWI specialty court. Helping people learn new habits will benefit everyone.
Thumbs-up to all the area athletes who have committed to play their chosen sport in college. Best of luck to you.
Thumbs-up to all the good Sandra Avery performed throughout her life. She was a kind caring person who the community will miss.
Thumbs-up to the Victoria County spelling bee winner and runner up. The regional bee on March 6 will be another test of your spelling ability. Best of luck.
Thumbs-up to the Texas Parks and Wildlife and the San Antonio Bay Partnership on their annual work to remove abandoned crab traps from the local bodies of water. The clean up helps the environment and sea life.
Thumbs-up to the International Day of Human Fraternity. People working together, no matter their religion, helps build a culture of peace.
Thumbs-up to the Victoria Long-Term Recovery Group’s continued work to help the area recover from Hurricane Harvey.
Thumbs-up to all the recent graduates of the Victoria College nursing programs. Nursing is a noble calling that takes special people to perform.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down on how Victoria handles the signup for the COVID-19 vaccine for people in the 65 years old and up group. Don’t they understand how stressful trying to call and recall a number over and over, or technically challenged folks trying to get connected to a website over and over again? Why couldn’t there have been a registration and when vaccines become available let a random computer-generated drawing select the people who would get the shots?
Charles, Victoria
