THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to Riverside Park. I have driven through Riverside Park several times during this pandemic and have been excited to see all the greenery and well-kept lawns. All the park is meticulously manicured. It is a pleasure to drive through.
Mike, Victoria
FROM THE ADVOCATE EDITORIAL BOARD
Thumbs up to the rain we had earlier this week and the prospect of more rain in the coming days.
Thumbs up to Courtyard Nursing and Rehab for being on the Kelly Clarkson Show.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to Suddenlink. It is a shame when you cannot get your questions answered, most of all when you finally get thru to someone. They all have a different answer. Direct TV is looking better and better.
Kay, Victoria
