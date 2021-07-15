THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to William for his July 9 report on the condition of Dairy Road. It is hard to believe some of Victoria's nicest hotels are on or near Dairy Road. It would be wonderful if some of our property tax dollars could be used to repair both Dairy Road and the streets of Castle Hill West since the repairs of those neighborhood streets were delayed.
Charlie, Victoria
Thumbs-up To Constable Jeff Meyer for patrolling the roads in Precinct 1 and making his presence noticed.
Bob, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Victoria Advocate Sports Writer Tyler Tyre for the excellent sports article he did for my son Eric Callaway who graduated from Victoria West High School. Tyler, your article about Eric competing at the NCAA level humbled our family, motivated Eric, and inspired many. Thank you!
Vanessa, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Jesse at Firestone at the intersection of Airline Road and Laurent Street in Victoria for checking and airing all four of my tires. I just asked him to check the right front tire but he did all four tires because he cared. People who care enough to do more than is asked of them and do it courteously, make life better.
Ann, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Mr. Thomas Null, an outstanding Certified Public Accountant. He is really knowledgeable about everything when it comes to working on income taxes and bookkeeping.
Alton, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up to Elizabeth Sommerfeld in the Dietitians Dish column for bringing our attention to the importance of nutritional diets to help prevent and slow down dementia and the importance of making sure people with dementia continue to receive proper balanced diets.
Thumbs-up to Goliad Sheriff Roy Boyd and his concerns about human trafficking in the United States and his work to stop the cartels from benefiting from human slavery. He spoke at Wednesday’s Victoria Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
Thumbs-up to the Calhoun County YMCA and the AgriLife Extension service for taking summer campers on a kayaking field trip to help them learn about the environment and to have some fun.
Thumbs-up to the 21 young ladies who will compete in the Miss Victoria Pageant on Saturday. Best of luck to all.
Thumbs-up to the Cuero Volunteer Fire Department for bringing life back to its training facility. Having well trained volunteers is crucial to small towns everywhere.
Thumbs-up to the city and county for their continued push for better broadband internet service for all residents. The deadline to complete the survey is July 28.
Thumbs-up to St. John Lutheran Church in Meyersville for its 100 years at its current sanctuary and for keeping the German heritage alive for so long.
Thumbs-up to the Victoria Police Department for hosting community meetings. The first was Thursday on the south side of the city. The next one is from 6 to 8 p.m. July 22 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 704 Mallette Drive in Building D.
