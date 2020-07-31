THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to Mr. Francisco Lopez and his daughter for becoming citizens of the U.S.A. I am so proud and happy for you both. I am also happy that you are a registered voter. God bless you and your family.
Janice, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Will Spears, a very good Samaritan, who stopped and changed my tire on U.S. Highway 87 out of Port Lavaca. Many, many thanks and blessings to you.
Charlotte, Port O’Connor
Thumbs-up to Retired Lt. Col.Vanessa Hicks-Callaway for her recent guest column expressing her opinion on keeping the Confederate statues. Her well written column speaks for many of the silent majority. She is an American hero and her service is much appreciated. Thank you, Vanessa.
Bettye, Victoria
Thumbs-up for the article on W.T. and Louise Kneblick. They are now my role models. I want to live to that age and be in my own house like they are. A big thumbs up to them.
Steve, Victoria
Thumbs-up on Vanessa Callaway’s and Walter Williams’ articles. Two very intelligent and knowledgeable people.
Delores, Victoria
Thumbs-up to all the young people working in the heat at Chick-fil-A who are efficient, courteous and friendly. Thank you!
Becky, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up to the Salvation Army Mobile Kitchen for going to The Valley to provide meals to people impacted by Hurricane Hanna.
Thumbs-up and belated happy birthday to Arthur Etzler for celebrating his 100th birthday and a heartfelt thank you for serving our country in World War II.
Thumbs-up to all the free walk-up testing sites in the Crossroads that help residents learn if they have COVID-19 and can take important steps to protect themselves and their families.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to our neighbors who want to use taxpayer dollars to tear down a statue when unemployment claims are up over 800% last week.
Robert, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.