THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the Sunday,June 21, Victoria Advocate Viewpoints article, and others, who have written in on the mishandling of $4.6 million in Hurricane Harvey recovery monies. These articles show how bad we need new representatives in our county.
John, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Halepaska’s Bakery for keeping the recipes alive in their new cookbook. We miss it so much since it closed. I can’t wait to receive my book.
LaVerne, Victoria
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to the poor organization of the COVID-19 testing site. There should have been a line for senior citizens (65 or older) during the testing at the Community Center. It was reported that just a few didn’t have mask on, but when I drove by the majority in line were not wearing a mask. They might have put them on later but I wear one whenever I’m out in a crowd. I drove home. This could have been better organized.
Bob, Victoria
Thumbs-down to all the hot pink collection boxes on Victoria corners that have become a dumping ground for used items.
Gayla, Telferner
Thumbs-down to residents who sneak around and allow their pets (dogs) to relieve themselves on private property. There is a city ordinance against this behavior. Have some courtesy and respect for others’ homes.
John, Victoria
Thumbs-down to folks who want to disrespect our American Flag. Too many have died or been wounded in body and soul who have honored our flag in battle and places all around the world. Be a patriot, honor and respect our U.S. flag.
John, Point Comfort
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.