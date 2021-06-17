THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the faith section in the Saturday editions of the Victoria Advocate. So glad our local paper provides that for the readers.
Sue, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the Victoria County Volunteer Fire Department for bringing cases of bottled water to the Brentwood Subdivision residents on Thursday night since our water well has gone out.
Joyce, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Dennis and Dianne Juroske, James and Toni Lewis, Louis Kozelsky, Don Orsak, and two awesome young men, Jacob Sulak, and Bradley Marek for volunteering to put up all 186 flags in honor and memory of our Veterans for Memory Gardens Cemetery of Edna for Memorial Day and came back and took them down and put them in storage until November for Veterans Day when they will be put out again with more added.
Jo Ann, Edna
Thumbs-up to the person who delivers my Victoria Advocate newspaper. I am crippled and have difficulty picking up my paper, and now all I have to do is open the front door and there it is. Thank you for the great job you do. God bless you.
Alton, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up to Martin Cano, of Victoria, for supporting the Refugio ISD Education Foundation at its poker tournament fundraiser. He also won, taking home the $4,000 prize.
Thumbs-up to the Victoria school district for offering free meals to students and meals for a low price to adults during the summer. Good nutrition is important to have.
Thumbs-up to the organizations in Victoria, Hallettsville and Edna for sponsoring Juneteenth celebrations this weekend. Keeping history alive by passing it to the next generation is important for everyone.
Thumbs-up to those who attended Monday’s candidates’ debate for the special mayoral and city council election. Being an educated voter is important when making decisions at the ballot box. Also thumbs-up to the candidates who participated and gave thoughtful educated answers to the audience.
Thumbs-up to those who have already voted in the special election. Early voting continues through June 29. Election day is July 3.
Thumbs-up to the city for continuing to spray for mosquitoes.
Thumbs-up to the county for planning to make improvements to county buildings to keep them operational and useful.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to scammers who bait their victims with legitimate-looking check payments. Everyone should be aware of these scams and do your due diligence so you don’t fall prey to their deceptive tactics.
Sue, Victoria
Thumbs-down that such a good neighbor as Del Papa Distributing Co. cannot keep their shelves stocked. It is a shame.
Bob, Victoria
