THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to DeWitt County celebrating the 175th anniversary of its founding. The county is deep in Texas history.
Thumbs-up to spring. Trees are budding leaves, wildflowers are appearing along the sides of highways and the weather is perfect.
Thumbs-up to the work progressing on the deepening and widening of the Matagorda Ship Channel. This will help promote the Crossroads to new businesses looking to locate to an area with a large port.
Thumbs-up to the expanding of who can get COVID-19 vaccines. It is important that everyone who is eligible and chooses to do so, get vaccinated. In the meantime, we all need to continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and wash our hands frequently.
Thumbs-up to the farmers who are preparing their land and planting this year’s crops. Soon we will see fields of crops blowing in the wind.
Thumbs-up to all the baby calves in fields along the highways. They are fun to watch running in the pastures and then running to be closer to their mothers for protection.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to local fast food or restaurants that have no dine-in.
Janie, Telferner
Thumbs-down to people who block lanes of traffic waiting to get into a drive-through. There is almost always the option to park and go in.
Deborah, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-down to the continued gun violence in America. We need to be able to feel safe when we go to the store and not have to worry if that jug of milk we just put on our shopping cart is the last thing we will pick up. Congress needs to enact and make enforceable laws to monitor the mental state of people who buy weapons.
