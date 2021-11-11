THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to Connie Ramirez for her amazing work creating scrapbooks for local student athletes. This is such a wonderful work of encouragement and kindness. I am sure these memory books will be treasured for many years by their owners, thanks to Connie. (Thanks to local media, as well, for providing the coverage of local sports that makes the scrapbooks possible.)
Jesse, Victoria
Thumbs-up and thank you for publishing ‘Oceans for Emotions” in last Saturday’s papwer. Truly Elaine Wheat had a gift for expressing God’s love.
Mary, Port Lavaca
Thumbs-up to the Ganado and Shiner game on Oct. 29 that was in Ganado. I attended the game and was very impressed that a prayer and the Lord’s Prayer was said including the National Anthem. More high school games need to have a prayer before the game.
Michael, Victoria
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to all the trees in front of businesses down on Navarro especially the ones by Texas Roadhouse and the ones by the old Pier One Imports, also the trees downtown on Main Street. They are getting to big and are blocking the front of businesses. The trees block the signs and buildings. In 10 or more years the trees will be to overgrown.
Michael, Victoria
