THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to Meals on Wheels and Victoria Fire Department for organizing the administration of the vaccine on Feb. 5 and 6 for the home-bound senior citizens or people who weren’t able to register. Thank you for your services.
Andrew, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the letter from Rick Collie on Feb. 10. My thoughts exactly.
Dorothy, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Victoria for the hunting program in Riverside Park for the kids to learn about camping, fishing and hunting. Riverside Park is a unique location. The program would teach under served kids about wildlife and conservation and it would help control the park’s growing deer population.
LaVerne, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Riverside Church for “hosting” the Tim Tebow Night to Shine virtual prom. Thank you for your ministry and for your heart for the special needs community.
Deborah, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial BoardThumbs-up to the City of Victoria and Victoria County officials agreeing to buy software that will help with the vaccine clinic registration. We hope it will get the people in our community who need the vaccines the greatest registered and administered the vaccine sooner.
Thumbs-up to Rep. Geanie Morrison for her three key committee appointments in the 87th Legislature. Her experience in Austin as a veteran representative will help her and District 30 get the most from these three important committees — Appropriation, Redistricting and Environmental Regulation.
Thumbs-up to the Victoria school board for agreeing to put the proposed $156.8 million bond package on the May 1 ballot. This will give the residents of the district the opportunity to determine if the proposed improvements are made.
Thumbs-up to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legions and other military-service related organizations who have been able to continue to operate during the pandemic. Thumbs-up also to the residents who continue to support their fundraising efforts so they can continue to serve the community.
Thumbs-up to the people who have filed to serve on city councils, school boards, hospital boards and other taxing-entity boards in the May 1 election. Friday is the deadline to register to be on the ballot. If you are interested in serving, it is not too late to sign up.
Thumbs-up to the new members of the Victoria County Airport Commission – Cliff Thomas and Alan Kristynik. We wish you the best as you work with the other members in developing the airport to maximize its potential.
Thumbs-up to everyone who remembers to honor their valentine on Valentine’s Day.
THUMBS-DOWN
From the Advocate Editorial BoardThumbs-down to those who forget to remember to honor their valentine on Valentine’s Day. We are sure you will be reminded next year.
Thumbs-down to Old Man Winter for blowing into the region this week. The idea of temperatures in the teens and possible sleet is not very enticing.
