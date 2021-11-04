THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the voters against the Bloomington Bond issue. The superintendent said no tax increase and yet the ballot said "This is a tax increase." This was misleading and wrong to present it in this manner.
Jeanne, Bloomington
Thumbs-up to the op-ed by Mark Ward Sr. in the Wednesday edition, should strike a chord in all of us. Others who are hard-wired differently have the same inalienable rights that everyone has. Be considerate. It should make you feel better about yourself.
Dan, Victoria
Thumbs-up and thank you to the lady who took the time to talk to this old Korean War Veteran (me) in Walgreen's last week. We were both there for shots. She and her husband had moved here from Commerce, TX seven years ago. One topic we discussed was the poor street conditions in Victoria.
Ray, Victoria
Thumbs-up to whichever entity is smoothing out the railroad crossings on North Street. Also for smoothing out the crossing on Water Street at Cameron Street.
Ray, Victoria
Thumbs-up and congratulations Margetta Hill and all the Victoria County Election Team, including volunteers. Thank you for a job well done.
Diana, Victoria
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to the roller coasters of Victoria streets. First, there is the North Street noodle knocker east of Krause Street. Then there's the Airline headbanger by Bluebonnet and Arroyo. We have, among others, the Navarro wrist-wrencher in the outside southbound lane in front of the auto repair center.
Ray, Victoria
Thumbs-down to the 55-mph speed limit on Navarro starting just north of Lowe's. There are too many businesses in that area for that high speed.
Ray, Victoria
Thumbs-down to the traffic signal timing on John Stockbauer at Ben Jordan. The left turn signal going west really needs adjusting.
Ray, Victoria
