THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the May 14th article on Dr. Peter Nguyen — a true and faithful hero who continues to give back. What a great inspiring life and career in the military now. Thank you Dr. Nguyen.
John, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the H-E-B Plus Floral Department. The floral arrangement you delivered was the most beautiful I have seen from any Victoria floral shop in recent years.
Diana, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up to the Warrior’s Weekend Field of Honor for setting up the hundreds of flags to honor veterans living and deceased.
Thumbs-up to the city of Victoria for its continued work to establish a new shopping center in the north end of the city.
Thumbs-up to the city of Victoria’s municipal court for winning an award for its innovative court services used during the pandemic.
Thumbs-up to Rep. Geanie Morrison and the state Legislature for passing a bill to help preserve the historic dance halls in the state, including those in the Crossroads.
Thumbs-up to District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson and the Victoria County commissioners Court for approving the new specialty court to hold drug abusers accountable while helping them kick the habit and stay out of jail and prison.
Thumbs-up to Dennis Patillo’s insightful column of Italian cheeses.
Thumbs-up to the United Way for its pilot program partnering health workers with residents who have fallen through the cracks in getting the care they need. It is a much-needed program.
Thumbs-up to the rain we received this week. It was much-needed.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to those Crestwood residents who are parking across the brand new sidewalks. Do better!
Lloyd, Victoria
Editor’s note: The city is currently working with the residents to repaint the street to allow for on-the-street parking.
Thumbs-down to the county map on the top left corner of our television screens during the bad weather this week that covered faces and the scrolling warnings across the top covering peoples eyes. No sense whatsoever.
Emilio, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-down to the flash flooding we received this week. It was dangerous to be caught in it.
