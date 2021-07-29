THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the upbeat economy of Victoria and the showcase of beautiful large homes being constructed in the rural subdivision of Sendera Estates.
Shirley, Victoria
Thumbs-up to those who support their volunteer fire department.
Susan, Goliad
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up to Victoria school board for approving pay increases for all district teachers.
Thumbs-up to the people who are continuing to receive the COVID-19 vaccinations. With the uptick in the number of cases, it is important for more people to get vaccinated.
Thumbs-up to the student activity groups such as athletes, band members and cheerleaders who are already preparing for the start of the school year.
Thumbs-up to their instructors, coaches and directors for their work, as well.
Thumbs-up to the Victoria Theatre and the Shiner Gaslight Theatre for their summer productions which offer good entertainment for family members of all ages.
Thumbs-up to the area farmers’ markets which give residents a variety of choices of home grown produce and meats as well as homemade jams and other items. The community’s support of these markets is vital to all.
Thumbs-up to pancakes. Enough said.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to those drivers who routinely drive in excess of 60-70 mph on Broadmoor Street, between Northgate and Glenmore streets. It is a tragedy waiting to happen.
Jason, Victoria
Thumbs-down to simple minded drivers who wait to take a left turn across multiple lanes of traffic, when there is a traffic light located on the adjacent corner. Are some of us not aware of the purpose of a traffic light and how they function as a safety measure for all drivers?
Paul, Victoria
Thumbs-down to the hurried unorganized drivers who choose to do U-turns on Navarro Street in the face of other drivers who have the right of way. A perfect recipe for an accident. U-turns should be banned on Navarro for the safety of all drivers using that thoroughfare.
Shirley, Victoria
