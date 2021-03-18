THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the Thursday COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for first doses. Amazing organization! The National Guardsman who gave my father his shot said he had been all over Texas, but Victoria was the most organized site he had worked at. He said he hopes he keeps this assignment. Thanks to Judge Zeller (who was personally on site), DPS, VPD, OEM, Texas National Guard, and all the volunteers. We were in and out of the Community Center parking lot in 26 minutes.
Diana, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up to the city and county for the excellent vaccine clinic on Thursday. It was well organized. The staff who administered the vaccines are professional and friendly.
Thumbs-up to the great weather. Let us hope it continues for a long time.
Thumbs-up to Victoria East High School boys and Victoria West High School girls who are in the soccer playoffs. We wish them the best as they work toward the state titles.
Thumbs-up to the businesses that still require staff and patrons to wear masks. Wearing a mask is an important measure to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.
Thumbs-up to the city workers who are planting flowers and other plants at the entries to the city. The beautiful flower beds are a welcoming sight.
Thumbs-up to area livestock shows that are being held while imposing the COVID-19 safety protocol. Giving students the opportunity to show their projects during the pandemic is a great learning experience.
Thumbs-up to the repair professionals who continue to repair damage to homes and businesses caused by the February ice storm. Your service is essential and greatly appreciated.
Thumbs-up to the Victoria Kiwanis Club for hosting their bike ride Saturday. It is a good way to get people out into the great outdoors for fresh air and relaxation.
Thumbs-up to all churches who are preparing for Holy Week and Easter Sunday.
THUMBS-DOWN
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-down to the people who are smuggling undocumented immigrants into the country and endangering their lives and others by fleeing law enforcement at high speeds.
