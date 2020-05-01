THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the family that paints rocks with beautiful verses on them and puts them in Riverside Park along the walking trail. It is always a blessing to find one.
LaVerne, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Christ’s Kitchen for feeding Victoria’s needy, and to Trish Hastings for her dedication in running it.
Marie, Victoria
FROM THE ADVOCATE EDITORIAL BOARD
Thumbs-up to Victoria school officials and parents trying to work together to make the best possible graduation ceremony for all the seniors who have had their lives disrupted.
Thumbs-up to families who signed the documents to move into their new homes at Hope Meadows in Bloomington.
Thumbs-up to all who are providing drive-by celebrations to those in assisted living facilities.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to some of the local restaurants where employees are not wearing gloves or face masks and are handling food and waiting on customers. You can see it when picking orders through the drive-thru.
Janie, Telferner
Thumbs-down to all the people shopping at Lowe’s on Sunday without masks. Especially parents with elementary children. Great leadership!
Don, Victoria
