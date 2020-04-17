THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the article in the Victoria Advocate about Robert Hewitt Jr. who leaves a legacy of caring for our community and those who love him. He will be greatly missed by the Victoria Performing Arts Center.
LaVerne, Victoria
FROM THE ADVOCATE EDITORIAL BOARD
Thumbs-up to American Sign Language interpreter Karen Orser for her dedication to providing critical information from the city/county news conferences to the deaf community.
Thumbs-up to all the people who are working tirelessly to provide meals to students in the region.
Thumbs-up to the area’s grocery stores that have set aside business hours so older residents can shop in a safe atmosphere and without the worry of navigating through a hurried crowd.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to the big box drug store who will not mow their grass. And to the big convenience store on Main Street that sells unwrapped prepared food items on a shelf with no sneeze guard and does not enforce “social distancing”.
William, Meyersville
Thumbs-down to all that aren’t wearing a mask to help eliminate this virus and thinking of their fellow humans. Victoria has one of the highest rates of infection in the state. Use common sense! Wash your hands often for 20 seconds or longer. Wear a mask, they are simple to make. Stay 6 feet or more away from each other.
Bob, Victoria
