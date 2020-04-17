Thumbs-Up, Thumbs-Down

THUMBS-UP

Thumbs-up to the article in the Victoria Advocate about Robert Hewitt Jr. who leaves a legacy of caring for our community and those who love him. He will be greatly missed by the Victoria Performing Arts Center.

LaVerne, Victoria

FROM THE ADVOCATE EDITORIAL BOARD

Thumbs-up to American Sign Language interpreter Karen Orser for her dedication to providing critical information from the city/county news conferences to the deaf community.

Thumbs-up to all the people who are working tirelessly to provide meals to students in the region.

Thumbs-up to the area’s grocery stores that have set aside business hours so older residents can shop in a safe atmosphere and without the worry of navigating through a hurried crowd.

THUMBS-DOWN

Thumbs-down to the big box drug store who will not mow their grass. And to the big convenience store on Main Street that sells unwrapped prepared food items on a shelf with no sneeze guard and does not enforce “social distancing”.

William, Meyersville

Thumbs-down to all that aren’t wearing a mask to help eliminate this virus and thinking of their fellow humans. Victoria has one of the highest rates of infection in the state. Use common sense! Wash your hands often for 20 seconds or longer. Wear a mask, they are simple to make. Stay 6 feet or more away from each other.

Bob, Victoria

We want to make it as easy as possible for you to submit your comments. Be sure to include your contact information so we can verify you wrote the “thumbs.” Only your first name will be used in the newspaper. You may email them to letters@vicad.com, mail them to Thumbs-Up, Thumbs-Down, Victoria Advocate. P.O. Box 1518, Victoria, TX 77902, or drop them off at our offices at 101 W. Goodwin Ave., Suite 1200.

