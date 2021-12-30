THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to people who have identification on their pets. The owner’s name and number, the vet’s name and number and the pet’s name should be included. This information greatly increases the likelihood of a lost pet being returned. A key tag is one way to attach the ID to the pet’s collar.
Ann, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the article by Dick Polman that appeared in the Dec. 26 edition of The Advocate exposing the hypocrisy of politicians such as Senator Rand Paul and others because their actions like that damage their party. Hope to see more of Mr. Polman’s articles in The Advocate.
Joseph, Victoria
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to the condition of Dairy Road. What’s it going to take to fix Dairy Road so people can walk and drive on it?
William, Victoria
