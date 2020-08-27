THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to everyone that stands with their hand over heart to honor our flag, nation and all the men and women who died protecting them, God bless.
Curtis, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the letter from Quincy Thompson in Thursday's (Aug. 20) Advocate. He is spot on. Also how about the thousands of black lives snuffed out each year by abortion. Why don't they matter? Just asking.
Bonnie, Goliad
Thumbs-up to Victoria area law enforcement officers, fire department, and EMS. They need our prayers every day and deserve our thanks and respect every day for the way they selflessly take care of all of us. Show them they are appreciated.
Deborah, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the end of the political parties' conventions which were both full of untruths, half-truths and empty promises.
Joseph, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial Board:
Thumbs-up to Citizens Medical Center for wanting to open a psychiatric unit at the hospital. Addressing mental health needs is a crucial need in this area.
Thumbs-up to the start of football season. We all know football is king in Texas, but please let’s be safe and keep the players and fans healthy.
Thumbs-up to all the first responders and volunteers who will be working tirelessly in the coming days and weeks to help Texas and Louisiana residents clean up and recover from Hurricane Laura.
Thumbs-up to all the public and private schools as well as colleges and universities that have returned to school either in person or remotely. Education is an essential element of being a successful person and country.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to those who insist voter fraud is insignificant and inconsequential. Remember the single Box 13 of dead folk's ballots that began Lyndon Johnson's trek to the White House?
James, Port Lavaca
