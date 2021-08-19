FROM THE ADVOCATE EDITORIAL BOARD THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to all the area school kids, teachers and staff who have gone back to school. May you have a safe, healthy, successful year.
Thumbs-up to University of Houston-Victoria and Victoria College who are preparing to start their fall semester. Higher learning is so important to the future of students and the community.
Thumbs-up to the city of Victoria for partnering with the Victoria school district to televise the school board meetings. Transparency for all public entities is important.
Thumbs-up to the attentive motorist who heard banging coming from a U-Haul truck and reported it to Refugio officials, who in turn found 30 people locked inside without cool air or water.
Thumbs-up to the expansion and new location of Ventura’s Tamales. The local family-owned restaurant has had amazing growth and support over the years.
Thumbs-up to Chad Hall and Duane Crocker, the final two candidates in the race to be the new city council District 3 member. Election day is Saturday. If you live in their district be sure to vote.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to the state for not allowing school district to hold remote classes to keep students safe. We know students learn better in classrooms, but there has to be a plan B for when the pandemic strikes the classrooms.
Thumbs-down to the human smuggling going through the region. Inhumane treatment of people, no matter their life’s situation, is disgusting and illegal.
Thumbs-down to COVID-19 delta variant. Get vaccinated and wear a mask when needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.