THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to Sr. Frances Cabrini Janvier.
A few beautiful words, thoughtfully chosen.
Invoke poignant images and emotions.
A pattern to follow.
A joy to read.
Thank you.
Suzann, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial BoardThumbs-up to large voter turnout in the early days of early voting.
Thumbs-up to the City of Port Lavaca’s work to repair and improve their bay area. The work will continue to attract local fishermen as well as tourists who enjoy a good waterfront.
Thumbs-up to the Chris Rybak Family in Hallettsville who are finding entertaining ways to stay busy during the pandemic.
Thumbs-up to the Victoria County Historical Commission for being recognized for their work by the state. Preserving the county’s history is an important and never ending task.
Thumbs-up to the Victoria and Calhoun County Fire Departments for their work to save lives by carrying fresh blood onboard to treat patients in the field. Their work is saving lives.
Thumbs-up to Manning Gymnastics for their many years of business in Victoria and training hundreds of athletes. Also thumbs up for selling the business to Terese Tompkins, a gymnast and coach who knows the business.
