THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to our Republican Congressman Michael Cloud, District 27, of the Golden Crescent Crossroads, and to Texas Senator Ted Cruz for fighting and standing up to protect our legal Constitutional rights by voting to approve the objection of election results. Thank you for your honesty and for listening to The People of this USA.
Julius, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up to everyone who enters the upcoming May elections. Your willingness to serve your community is very much appreciated. Filing continues through Feb. 12.
Thumbs-up to Aaron Wollam, Palacios High School’s girls’ basketball coach, on his 400th career win. Thank you for your dedication to the young people of today and making sure they learn responsibility and dedication through sports.
Thumbs-up to the colder weather. It is nice to have winter for a few days. Now, bring on the sunshine.
Thumbs-up to Victoria school district for bringing high school students back to campus while still being watchful of the safety and health of employees and students.
Thumbs-up to Northside Pet and Ranch, Comfort Keepers, Scherer Kubota and Grace Funeral Home for recently donating more than 400 Thirty-One Tote Bags to Citizens Medical Center as gifts for its oncology, heart surgery and cardiac rehab patients.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to all of the drivers making U-turns where the new medians are on Navarro. I have seen drivers make turns where the Loop crosses and I have seen several close calls. We need a no U-turn ordinance passed.
Stephen, Victoria
Thumbs-down to President Trump and his dismal leadership on Jan 6, 2021.
Greg, Victoria
Thumbs-down to the difficulty for old folks to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine. I will be 80 in 20 days and every door is shut for me. Wake up city government, all hands on deck and solve this problem.
William, Victoria
Thumbs-down to the second impeachment. Total waste of time and taxpayer's money.
Don, Victoria
Thumbs-down to the planners of the renovations to Navarro Street for the new traffic light at Navarro and Morning Glory and the divider all along Navarro so you have to use more gas to circumnavigate all the new concrete.
William, Meyersville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.