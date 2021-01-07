THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to Dr. Matey, nurses Kelli and Lacey, and PA Taylar. I had need of their skills and care this past year and was so pleased, with not only the results, but also the patience and kind manner all of my concerns were addressed. I would be remiss if their teams that helped and cared for me were not acknowledged for their skills, work and care also. Thank you.
Susan, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up to the newly renovated commissioners’ courtroom at the Victoria County Courthouse.
Thumbs-up to our state legislators who will soon be working in Austin to represent us. We hope our local representatives will keep the betterment of the Crossroads in mind as they work through the many bills that have been filed.
Thumbs-up to those who have received the COVID-19 vaccination. As we all wait for our turn to get the vaccination, let us be patient as more doses are made and delivered.
Thumbs-up to the senior citizens who live in the Crossroads. You have made so many lives better with your sage wisdom and being there for others.
Thumbs-up to dental hygienists. They do valuable work for their patients.
Thumbs-up to all the Christmas displays throughout the region. Your creativity and bright lights brighten an otherwise dreary time in our nation with the pandemic still hanging on to our lives. As we move out of the Christmas season, may we hold the joy the displays created close to our hearts throughout the year.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to the 30 or more people walking around H-E-B without a mask. Every store, supply house, doctor's office, or lumber yard will ask you to put a mask on. Some have a person at the front door enforcing the city ordinance. Just wear a mask when around other people.
Bobby, Inez
