THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the great State of Texas for not choosing Dominion Voting Systems, which was purchased by Staple Street Capital July 16, 2018.
Cal, Victoria
Thumbs-up and God bless H-E-B for delivering the 1,200 meals to families across the city.
William, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the Victoria Ballet’s Nutcracker. A gift of pure Christmas joy for all.
Lisa, Port Lavaca
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up to the people who donate their excess citrus fruits to the food bank. Their generosity helps many people get fresh fruit.
Thumbs-up to Brookshire Brothers grocers coming to Cuero. The company has a store in Hallettsville, which provides a good place to shop.
Thumbs-up to Victoria West football team for advancing in the playoffs. Best of luck on Saturday.
Thumbs-up to the large crowds going through the Christmas in the Park exhibit in Cuero. The line is long, but everyone appears to enjoy the lighted scenes and displays.
Thumbs-up to St. Mary’s Catholic Church for buying the Nazareth Convent. The historic building has a great presence in the downtown. It is important to keep the building updated and in use.
