THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to whoever paid for our breakfast at IHOP last Thursday. Very much appreciated.
Paul and Dolores, Shiner
Thumbs-up and a big thank you to Kevin and Veronica Koliba for hosting the First Annual Nativity Exhibit at the Red Barn. What a beautiful reminder of the heart of Christmas.
Lisa, Port Lavaca
Thumbs-up to Bob Coleman's letter to the editor about President Trump's accomplishments.
Bill, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up to the Christmas tree in downtown Victoria - when lit, it has beautiful lights and colorful designs and the music is contagious. It leaves you wanting more.
Thumbs-up to all the cities that have had Christmas events from Christmas in Goliad to the Yoakum tree lighting to the Port O'Connor Lighted Christmas boat parade. These are all fine examples of spreading Christmas cheer.
Thumbs-up to the city of Victoria for continuing to work on improving the city with its Capital Improvement Plan.
Thumbs-up to all the first responders and frontline healthcare workers who are caring for the ill during the pandemic. We can't say thank you enough.
Thumbs-up to parents who daily encourage their children to learn the most they can so they can be successful in this ever-changing world.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to the Navarro Street. median. A colossal inconvenience to travelers, shoppers, and merchants combined. Our tax dollars used to make life more troublesome. Classic government mentality.
Don, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.