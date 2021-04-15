THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the Victoria Advocate for covering events in Lavaca County. The articles about our 175-year anniversary celebration and County Clerk Liz Kouba’s great work on the archives were fabulous. Lavaca County is an amazing place to live, work, and raise a family. Thanks, Vic Ad!
Mary Ann, Moulton
Thumbs-up to the kind gentleman at Walden’s Mini Mart, who so graciously paid for my gas this past week when I was having problems with my card. After a challenging day for me, he was there to remind me of all the great and generous people in the world who step in and help when they can. God bless him for caring.
Laura, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial
Board
Thumbs-up to the Victoria County Master Gardeners working to help landscape the Victoria County courthouse. The building is a beautiful part of the downtown and their added touches will only add to the beauty.
Thumbs-up to Harold Cade, longtime educator and life-time friend to many. He lived a full life while mentoring countless students and employees. May his influence live on and may he rest in peace.
Thumbs-up to the Port of Victoria and its work to expand economic development in the region.
Thumbs-up to all the people who continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Even though the county’s vaccine hub is closing for weekly clinics, please keep working to get vaccinated.
Thumbs-up to the fishermen who are practicing catch and release as a way to help the sea life recover from the devastating February freeze. Conservation begins with those who enjoy the outdoors.
Thumbs-up to high school track and field athletes in the Crossroads and their successes at their district track meets.
Thumbs-up to the rain we have received this week. Every little bit helps.
Thumbs-up to the candidates who took part in the three election debates co-sponsored by the Victoria Advocate and the Victoria Chamber of Commerce. These debates are available for viewing on the Victoria Advocate’s Facebook page.
