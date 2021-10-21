THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to Brandon Garcia, the gentleman who delivers our newspaper. He does an excellent job. Even though Newspaper Carrier Appreciation Day has come and gone, we appreciate him every day.
Jimmy and Pat, Cuero
Thumbs-up to the Victoria Advocate for the Sand, Sea, and Spiritual Things column by Mary P. Johns. I enjoy reading the article on Sundays.
Mary Ann, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Carleton Thompson’s letter of Oct. 20. We are in the current political/economic situation not because of Trump’s policies but because of Trump. Thompson’s opinion mirrors my own 100%.
Dan, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the letter to the editor from Carleton K. Thompson, Jr. in Wednesday’s edition of the Advocate. He expressed my opinion of former President Donald Trump exactly. Thank you Mr. Thompson. The GOP very much needs younger more unifying candidates that adhere more to conservative values like balancing the budget and paying down the federal debt.
Joe, Victoria
Thumbs-up to H-E-B who is a great community sponsor and they keep their landscape in order.
William, Meyersville
Thumbs Down
Thumbs-down to the big box stores on Navarro who advertise seemingly everywhere for your business, even ask for donations for a charity, but don’t sponsor or co-sponsor any local events.
William, Meyersville
