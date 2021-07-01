THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to people who take time to greet senior citizens while in the malls or grocery stores. They are facing so many struggles in life it’s bad enough when you are young and strong and can face life’s problems better, but put yourself in a life of a senior citizen when you are old and weak and people do not speak to you. Think about all our seniors that served our country in past wars to support our way of life and yet they are forgotten. Please take time to say hello to our seniors it will bring joy into their lives. God bless us all.
William, Victoria
Thumbs-up to all Victorians who properly maintain their property. If you live or own property next door to or in the vicinity of someone who has high grass or weeds, has junk and trash piled up around their property, has junk vehicles, junk boats, junk campers, then you are obligated to report these violations. We should not have to live next to or in the neighborhood of those people who do not maintain their property. You should contact City of Victoria Code Enforcement at 361-485-3330 to report a code complaint. Don’t hesitate. Your information will be kept confidential. Keep Victoria Beautiful!
Diana, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Grace Funeral Home and those folks in the Eagle Creek subdivision for flying our beautiful American flag on Memorial Day. Thanks for saying “We remember those who gave their lives for our freedom.”
Ray, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Mark Walter’s letter on June 22 regarding bribing people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He pegged the current GOP pretty well. Yes, there is a wannabe King Donald.
Ray, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the Salvation Army for having cooling stations and beds for the homeless. Please help them with your donations.
Ray, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Courtesy Car Wash, Lowe’s, Interstate Battery and others for giving veterans discounts.
Ray, Victoria
THUMBS-DOWNThumbs-down to trashy Victoria. The concrete ditch in front of Walmart on Navarro is disgusting. The red brick islands along Zac Lentz intersections are surrounded with dirt and trash. They need to be cleaned with brooms and scoops. Sidewalk on South Ben Jordan from North Street to gas cylinder company can hardly be seen. Before you build more fun things, clean up the city and repair the streets.
Robert, Victoria
Thumbs-down to businesses on major highways and streets for the lack of flags on national holidays. Please show a little extra by putting a flag along the curb on those special days. Don’t try to outdo your neighbor.
Ray, Victoria
Thumbs-down to all businesses and media outlets that think everyone has a computer or smart phone. Earlier this year, the Advocate printed two stories touching on this topic. One was to have respect for senior citizens. And one stated that about 30% of Victoria County residents do not have such devises. We read, write and watch TV. Remember that when you say “go to this website for more” on your items and articles.
Ray, Victoria
