THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the Victoria 100 Club, a local organization that provides funds for local law enforcement agencies, for raising the money to buy the department a 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Thank you.
LaVerne, Victoria
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to Gov. Abbott for causing voter suppression by removing many of the dropoff sites for mail-in ballots. This is morally wrong in so many ways, especially when we’re in the midst of a pandemic.
Dorothy, Victoria
Thumbs-down to Gov. Abbott for trying to limit ballot dropoff sites for the upcoming election. Steps should be taken to encourage everyone to safely vote, not suppress it.
Greg, Victoria
Thumbs-down that the new lady in town doesn’t like the statue in the park. That is our history. History is what we all come from. We fought for and died for. If you want a place that has no history to learn from, you are living in the wrong place.
Larry, Port Lavaca
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up to the governor for changing the matrix on how businesses can reopen, which allows for many Victoria businesses to reopen or expand the number of customers they can serve.
Thumbs-up to local law enforcement and fire departments for hosting a successful National Night In and visiting with the neighborhoods as much as they could.
Thumbs-up to Max Midstream for investing in the Port of Calhoun and the Crossroads. The business and jobs will be a definite benefit to the region’s economy.
Thumbs-up to the City Council for starting to work on the downtown master plan. The downtown has a lot to offer.
Thumbs-up to the candidates who took part this week in the Victoria Advocate-Victoria Chamber of Commerce candidate debates. It is always good for candidates to talk about their plans and visions for the future.
Thumbs-up to Victoria County Commissioners Court for supporting the continuation of the Long-Term Recovery Group and seeking ways to continue it. This is a vital resource to have when the next disaster hits.
