THUMBS-UP

Thumbs-up to the Victoria Advocate for your Advocate 175 series. I especially appreciate the “My History” feature, which allows readers to preserve and share their own family’s history. A big thank you to Thomas Martinez for his help and patience in guiding me through the process.

Arlene, Yorktown

Thumbs-up to Goliad Mayor Trudia Preston for using her emergency powers to issue an order to restrict contact in order to try to control the COVID-19 pandemic. Too bad Goliad County refuses to cooperate with the city in order to save lives.

Raymond, Goliad

Thumbs-up to Suddenlink for helping me make a financial decision so easy – jack up your rates in uneasy times. Well, like I said, thanks for being helpful in making my decision easy.

Bob, Victoria

Thumbs-up to Eric Garcia who works for Retama Manor. You speak for all the nurses who work in nursing homes. Great job at letting people know that the resident are our family. We spend more time with them than they do.

Lorie, Hallettsville

Thumbs-up to Port Lavaca businesses that are selling diesel for 30 cents a gallon cheaper than Victoria’s places.

Charles, Victoria

Thumbs-up to starting the day with the comforting, familiar feel of the Victoria Advocate in my hands and a cup of hot coffee within easy reach. First, I look at the front page headlines and then go to the puzzles. They are just right for early morning mental calisthenics. After that, I am ready to take on the day, starting with the rest of the paper and the standard morning chores and duties. Would it be possible to print Monday’s puzzles in Sunday’s paper? I promise to save them for Monday morning.

Ann, Victoria

Editor’s note: We are printing Monday’s puzzles in Tuesday’s paper, too. Thank you.

Thumbs-up to Victoria College for the donation of $4,700 to Christ’s Kitchen, which will pay for 4,700 meals. They are in a crisis period right now with COVID-19. They have tripled the amount of people they serve daily. Thank you.

LaVerne, Victoria

Thumbs-up to the Victoria Advocate for including a second puzzle page in Tuesday’s paper. It is appreciated by those of us who are slow (by choice) in keeping up with this “electronic” age!

Jane, Refugio

Thumbs-up to Dr. Taylor Starkey! Finally someone with a grain of common sense and the intestinal fortitude to express it. Please listen to the good doctor and put our country back to work. Those who are at risk should be smart enough to stay home or take precautions when out.

Bonnie, Goliad

THUMBS-DOWN

Thumbs-down to the price of fuel. If the price of oil is now around $16.95 per barrel, why isn’t the price of gas at the pump 40 cents per gallon?

Kenneth, Victoria

We want to make it as easy as possible for you to submit your comments. Be sure to include your contact information so we can verify you wrote the “thumbs.” Only your first name will be used in the newspaper. You may email them to letters@vicad.com, mail them to Thumbs-Up, Thumbs-Down, Victoria Advocate. P.O. Box 1518, Victoria, TX 77902, or drop them off at our offices at 101 W. Goodwin Ave., Suite 1200.

