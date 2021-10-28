THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the new Faith section column “Letting Go and Letting God” by Justin Reyes, the director of Family Evangelization for the Catholic Diocese of Victoria. I enjoyed reading his column. Thanks, Victoria Advocate, for this new column.
Mary Ann, Moulton
Thumbs-up to Kevin and Mike at Stockbauer Express Care for being so polite and such a positive cheerful attitude. I went for inspection, then decided why not an oil change and mind you it was 5:40 p.m. They did their work with smile and happy employees. Good to see smiles and such positive attitudes at closing time. That’s what you call “service with a smile” no matter what the time on the clock was.
Rebecca, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Dr. Shana Bohac for her article in Sunday’s paper to ‘Adopt, don’t shop’ when looking for a pet. Visit local animal shelters and not puppy mills.
Susan, Goliad
