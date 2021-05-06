THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the generous woman who paid for my purchase at H-E-B Plus. I know that God was sending me a message that there are still good people in this world. This lady was an angel in disguise. God send her many blessings.
Josie, Inez
Thumbs-up and thank you to all who submitted positive comments concerning my decision not to run for mayor of Victoria. Your confidence in me is humbling and personally respected.
Vanessa, Victoria
Thumbs-up for voting on the school bond. I have a 70 year old house and have made necessary repairs and have no future plans to ever tear it down.
Dennis, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Victoria Ballet Theatre’s annual appreciation banquet that was held May 1 at Our Lady of Victory’s facility. It was uplifting to watch the dancers receive their awards, patches and jackets in recognition of their efforts and progress. The graduating seniors each gave memorable speeches and slide shows recounting their years with VBT. The entire event was delightful!
Ann, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the Advocate for getting an answer to my question regarding the VISD school bond ballot wording on “the purchase of the necessary sites for school buildings.” The answer for the land purchase was for any easements needed.
Ray, Victoria
Thumbs-up to all who are supporting Victoria County small businesses. Even though our businesses are open 100%, it has been a tough year. Our small business owners may be putting on a brave face, but the struggle is real. Try to support two small businesses a day. Your efforts will be appreciated.
Diana, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Victoria County Election Administrator Margetta Hill and her team. Absolutely flawless! Thank you for your excellent work.
Diana, Victoria
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down and good mercy to the trash situation around the Victoria area. It is getting bad. All around the shopping centers seems to be the worse spots. Please carry a trash bag in your vehicle. Thank you.
William, Victoria
Thumbs-down to those who harbor multitudes of stray cats in our neighborhoods but do not see that they are neutered to keep from having litters and litters of kittens. The City of Victoria needs to have a pet ordinance concerning stray cats that are fed but not neutered and increasing the stray cat population. And thumbs-down to Animal Control for saying that other people need to trap and catch these stray cats.
Shirley, Victoria
Thumb-down to customer service when you call. They send you to several people before you get to right department, and they still don’t want to help you. Also a computer speaking to you doesn’t understand. The computer disconnects you. When computer does connect you to the right department a live person does not answer. Customer service was much better before computers took over.
Michael, Victoria
Thumbs-down to the city for not having bike lanes on Main Street as well as sidewalks. And hopefully Navarro Street will be leveled before they call it finished because when it rains, small vehicles receive a deluge of water on their windshields at every puddle.
Ruth, Victoria
Thumbs-down that 85% of Victoria County registered voters decided to stay at home for the May 1 election. When our VISD school board is asking us for $156 million, every single registered voter in Victoria should find this to be an important issue. It doesn’t matter if you were for or against the bond. You must exercise your right to vote.
Diana, Victoria
Thumbs-down on killing the deer in Riverside Park. I love telling out-of-town visitors that the deer in our park will play golf with you. They’re one of the park’s main attractions and everyone loves them.
Also, thumbs-down on the plan to put medians on Business 59. Eighty percent of Victorians hate the idea. Whatever happened to democracy and majority rules?
James, Victoria
