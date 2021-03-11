THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up and amen to the Advocate and Jerry Pentecost for the letter “Texas is still a red state.” Printing the good and positive attributes and attitudes can never be wrong, and like the hymn says, “God looks beyond the faults and sees the needs.” Thank you.
Jane, Refugio
Thumbs-up to Margaret Rosenquest’s letter to the editor, “Building new schools is not necessary at this time.” I agree with her totally. Now is a terrible time for any tax increase.
Terry, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the recent magnificent performances by Victoria Ballet Theatre of Don Quixote Suite and other ballets. What a treat. As always, the costumes and settings and music were grand. Of course, the dancers were the main draw. And they drew well deserved enthusiastic applause throughout the program. They chose to do all they could to provide peace of mind and superb entertainment at the same time. Bravo!
Ann, Victoria
Thumbs-Up to David Gonzales and the team of Victoria Public Health. Three-thousand people received vaccine and it was like clockwork. People commented all day of how well run it was. Twenty medical health people giving shots, very little waiting. Very smooth and professional.
Barbara, Victoria
Thumbs-up to First United Methodist Church Cuero for allowing us to stay there when we were without electricity and water. Pastor Jackie Freeman is a jewel.
Linda and Ray, Cuero
Thumbs-up and a big shout out to Tyler Tyre of the Advocate sports department for his great coverage of the Victoria West boys basketball team, especially during the playoffs.
Keith, Victoria
Thumbs up to 75% plus Republicans supporting our President’s COVID-19 Relief bill. It’s a start towards better unity!
Claudia, Victoria
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to the duck pond in Riverside Park. Shame, shame, shame! How many years must we wait for the duck pond to be repaired? How many thousands of children and adults have been cheated out of the duck pond experience over these past years? The City of Victoria should be ashamed.
Diana, Victoria
