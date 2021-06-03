THUMBS-UP From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up to our veterans who have served our country and those who continue to serve our country.
Thumbs-up to all the high school and college seniors who have graduated in the past month and will graduate this month. May your future be bright and successful.
Thumbs-up to the city for spraying for those pesky mosquitoes.
Thumbs-up to Bloomington’s school district for hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for people 12 and older next week. We must keep vaccinating people to keep down the spread of this deadly virus.
Thumbs-up to the return of BootFest in October. It is a good community festival that was missed last year because of the pandemic.
Thumbs-up to the return of live performances at Bach Fest from June 8-12. Hearing music live is often the best way to enjoy the genius of composers and the magic of talented musicians.
Thumbs-up to the rain we have received recently. While we need the water to keep our plants, crops and livestock alive. We can do without the mosquitoes.
Thumbs-up to Cuero native Edward Rocha who is using his Harvard education to teach children and adults about the importance of being bilingual and for writing books to support his mission, using his life in Cuero as the focus.
