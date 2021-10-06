THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to John Wesley United Methodist Church for the wonderful gospel music in Ethel Lee Tracy Park Saturday evening. The Blackwood Quartet was fabulous. We need more concerts in the park.
LaVerne, Victoria
Thumbs-up to reporter Elena Watts. The Quilt Guild of Greater Victoria is appreciative of her well-written article in the Arts and Entertainment section on Sept. 23 advertising our show. Nearly 20% of our ticket sales specifically mentioned that they heard of the show through this article. Thank you and Elena Watts for helping make the show a success.
Pat, Victoria
