THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to Mary Pat Johns for the wonderful article, “A different perspective”, she wrote on April 18. And thumbs-up to the Advocate for publishing the very enlightening and positive article. Please continue to write more, Mary Pat. And Advocate, continue to print her articles and more like them. Thank you.
Jan, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial BoardThumbs-up to the documentary on District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson for spotlighting the effectiveness of the special court program to treat alcohol addiction.
Thumbs-up to the area athletes who qualified for the state track meet next week.
Thumbs-up to people who keep their dogs restrained, making it safe for your neighbors and your dog.
Thumbs-up to Debbie Crick and her 32 years of service to educating students in the Victoria school district.
Thumbs-up to registered nurse Melinda Fox who was honored by Citizens Medical Center for her work during the early days of the pandemic.
Thumbs-up to Lippert, an Indiana company, for purchasing Ranch Hand, but most importantly for retaining the 210 employees in Shiner and Beeville.
THUMBS-DOWN
From the Advocate Editorial BoardThumbs-down to the vandals who shot and killed the alligators in Calhoun County. Wildlife conservation is essential to making sure humans and animals can live together.
Thumbs-down to the hazy weather we have experienced this week. We need the rain, but we also need the sunshine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.