THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the Buesing family and their caring ways during the winter blast last month. I was unable to go to the store myself that week. God works in mysterious ways and he sent them to my house with food and water.
Alton, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Victoria Emergency Management for their phone message on Sunday, Feb. 14, for the winter weather warning.
Ray, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the Stockbauer Lube Center folks for asking customers to wait outside if they don’t have a mask. This same thumbs-up applies to all the other businesses that enforce the mask order.
Ray, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the Howell seventh grade girls B team winning all their basketball games. The first time new players were coached by Adelaide Wenzel.
Dolores, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the happiness and relief one can feel as a recently, fully vaccinated human, against COVID-19. With identical feelings, are my two sisters. We are overwhelmed with a feeling of gratitude to the intelligence and dedication of those involved in the medical field.
Shirley, Victoria
Thumbs-up to our local VISD students who were recognized for their art in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo art competition. What great local talent we have in Victoria.
Donna, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial Board
THUMBS-UPThumbs-up to Gov. Abbott restoring the 100% occupancy for all businesses. Many have suffered greatly during the pandemic with the reduced occupancy. Let’s hope the business owners will continue to require the safety precautions in their businesses for the protection of their employees and patrons.
Thumbs-up to Citizens Medical Center, DeTar Healthcare System and Post Acute Medical for agreeing to keep masking and visitation protocol in place. Too many people work in close contact with one another and the patients to not take these basic precautions.
Thumbs-up to Victoria Livestock Show for having a successful show this past week. They had to make major changes to the format in order for the students to safely show their projects. It appeared to have worked well.
Thumbs-up to all the participants of the Victoria Livestock Show. You being able to make the show is an important step in your life’s journey.
Thumbs-up to spring baseball and softball seasons. Hearing the crack of the bat and seeing balls fly through the air is a sign spring is here.
Thumbs-up to Victoria West boys basketball team for giving it a great run in the playoffs. The loss is heartbreaking, but you did a great job representing your school and Victoria all season. You should be proud of your accomplishments.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to Gov. Abbott’s lifting the mask requirement. Not enough people have received the vaccination and the numbers of new cases continue to climb. It is not a good time to let down your safety precautions.
