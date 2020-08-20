THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to Royer's Round Top Cafe for bringing iconic pies to Victoria fans for the sale to benefit the Children's Discovery Museum. There is a great selection to choose from. They are all good. Try one or two today.
LaVerne, Victoria
Thumbs-up to all those taking a knee during the national anthem in order to bring about change. Better the knee on the ground than on someone's neck.
Beatrice, Port Lavaca
Thumbs-up to Lamar Billboard Company for a recent billboard they posted in Cuero on U.S. 183S. The billboard says “Help shelter pets find their way home” and they were so insightful to display this board just a few feet from the Pet Adoptions of Cuero facility. This extra promotion was at no cost to PAOC but truly helped remind folks that adopting a pet now is a feel good vibe. Thank you Lamar Advertising.
Linda, Cuero
Thumbs-up to the weekly "Woods, Waters, and Wildlife" column by John Jefferson. He always has interesting information and is a great writer. I enjoy reading the column every week, along with the nature and birding articles. Thanks, Vic Ad!
Mary Ann, Moulton
Thumbs-up to those considerate people who wear masks in public to ease the fears of other people. It is the right thing to do. Many people have the Covid-19 virus and do not know it because they have no symptoms and have not been tested. These people can spread this virus to others who can develop severe symptoms. Masks make the virus less likely to be spread.
Larry, Victoria
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to the Democratic National Committee for omitting the words “Under God” from our Pledge of Allegiance at their event.
Dennis, Victoria
Thumbs-down to the big drug store chain who won’t sponsor local events, yet ask for more money so they can give to charity under their name and won’t maintain their landscape.
William, Meyersville
Thumbs-down to selfish people who endanger others by joining group activities without regard for distancing or masks. Covid-19 is a sneaky, treacherous disease that has unpredictable consequences. It is an enemy. We all need to do what we can to stop it!
Ann, Victoria
Thumbs-down to the thieves that are stealing Trump signs. Oh by the way, stealing is illegal and punishable by law.
Barbara, Victoria
