THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to Children’s Discovery Museum and Speedy Stop for hosting the school supply drive-by. Thanks for being a place in the community where people can go for resources like these. It is so needed.
LaVerne, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Sweet Fountainz Bakery for opening and a bright and beautiful remodel. If that wasn’t enough, the food and sweets were absolutely delicious!
Alma, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up to the first successful week of high school football. May the rest of the season be just as safe.
Thumbs-up to all the veterans who have served our country. The recent celebration of the 75th anniversary of the ending of World War II and the ongoing wars in the Middle East today are reminders of the price of freedom. We truly honor and appreciate the service of all veterans.
Thumbs-up to Labor Day, when we take a break from work for a day to rest and reflect. We hope your celebration is safe.
Thumbs-up to all who are volunteering to help people whose lives are turned upside down by Hurricane Laura. We can never forget how much help we received from strangers from around the country three years ago after Hurricane Harvey devastated our area.
Thumbs-up to all the front line emergency workers who responded to the horrible tragedy of 9/11 19 years ago. As we prepare to observe this dark day in our history, let us remember the patriotism and teamwork that came as a result and make them a part of our everyday lives again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.