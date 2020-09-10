THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to Barb Henry who shared what she is voting for rather than who. The really important values for the future of our American way of life is the issue — stressing principles and not personalities. Here’s hoping there are many of us who recognize and agree with her insight and wisdom.
Jane, Refugio
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up to grandparents. They are amazing people who make time to love their grandchildren and make them feel special. Remember to honor your grandparents Sunday on Grandparents Day.
Thumbs-up to this week’s rain. It is much needed and much welcomed.
Thumbs-up to the nonprofits that are finding creative ways to raise money so they can continue to help the community during the pandemic.
Thumbs-up to the Wesley nurses who continue to help people even though they had to close their clinic because of the pandemic.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to the new restaurant that features live music four evenings a week. I can hear this music inside my home and I live two blocks from the restaurant.
Dave, Victoria
Thumbs-down to the company who engineered Placido Benavides Drive. Horrible. If you travel it you will notice how many cars have hit the curb. Basically they put in a subdivision street for a thoroughfare.
David, Victoria
