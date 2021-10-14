THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the Freedom over Fear Group that demonstrated on Navarro in front of the mall on Sunday. Their message is vax or no vax, it is our choice and not the government's. Our children are not theirs, but ours. Get loud.
Barbara, Victoria
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to the Post Office raising our postage rates and providing slower delivery service. What used to take one day for delivery is now taking four or five days, sometimes even longer.
Ruth, Victoria
