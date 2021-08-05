THUMBS-UP From the Advocate Editorial BoarD
Thumbs-up to parents and students preparing to go back to school.
Thumbs-up to the start of football season. It is a time-honored season from junior high to high school on to college and the professional levels.
Thumbs-up to the state for the annual tax-free weekend just before school starts. Being able to purchase needed supplies and clothing without paying taxes helps tremendously.
Thumbs-up to the 4-H cooking team for winning state. Best of luck with Sunday’s competition in New Orleans and at Nationals in September.
Thumbs-up to the Children’s Learning Institute Early Education Center that opened at the former F.W. Gross Elementary School. It is good to have children back in the school building.
Thumbs-up to the First Friday art showcase at two downtown Victoria businesses. It is good to have local artists’ work showcased.
Thumbs-up to all who have gotten their COVID-19 vaccinations.
Thumbs-up to the healthcare workers and frontline responders who are treating new COVID-19 patients.
Thumbs-up to people who donate blood and platelets to the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center. The center does great work to help keep blood supplies flowing for people who are hospitalized or are undergoing cancer treatment.
Thumbs-up to parents of all ages who give a lifetime raising their children and making sure they have a solid foundation for life.
Thumbs-up to the 2020 Olympics that has dominated our television viewing over the past two weeks. It has been truly amazing to watch world-class athletes compete from across the globe. We will miss the excitement when the games are over.
THUMBS-DOWN From the Advocate Editorial BoarD
Thumbs-down to the increase in COVID-19 cases. The delta variant is serious and should be taken seriously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.