THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to Victoria Advocate for publishing the article on Page D2 Sunday, Sept. 5 “Prevent feline panleukopenia virus.” This covers very good information for cat owners that needs to be heeded for their beloved cats to be healthy and live a long life. The issue of multitudes of stray cats in neighborhoods where these cats are not treated for this, or any other disease, is running rampant here in Victoria.
Shirley, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Mark Ward for his insightful guest column on the role (Christian witness) churches should play in reining in this virus. Our church leaders of all denominations need to wake up and lead their flocks toward health and healing.
Mary, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial BoardThumbs-up to the organizations that have canceled or postponed their big fall events out of safety concerns for the attendees and workers as the COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise. The events can always be rescheduled, but people’s health and lives cannot.
Thumbs-up to Congressman Michael Cloud for visiting with many schools and community organizations while on his break from Congress. The more we can learn about what is going on in Washington, D.C., the better educated we will be.
Thumbs-up to all the artists and businesses taking part in Friday’s Art Walk in downtown Victoria. It is good to have activities downtown in the evenings.
Thumbs-up, as we observe the 20th anniversary of 9/11, to all first responders throughout the country for their service. Your service is invaluable.
Thumbs-up to all military active duty and veterans for your service to our country. We can’t thank you enough for your bravery and sacrifices.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down that there are no radio stations broadcasting the West and East football games this season.
Michael, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial BoardThumbs-down to the death of Gonzales County Sheriff Robert Ynclan. He dedicated his life to law enforcement, his family and his faith. He will be missed.
