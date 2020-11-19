THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the new Bethlehem Maternity Home for offering refuge for expectant mothers in crisis. The home will help the mother find medical care and how to deal with life. Thank you Fred and Barbara Williams for your support.
LaVerne, Victoria
Thumbs-up to the letter from Suzann Herricks in Wednesday’s Advocate.
Dennis, Victoria
Thumbs-up to everyone who supported Operation Christmas Child. This is going to change lives and give hope to children all over the world. You made a difference. God bless you.
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up to the Victoria Independent School District for deciding the difficult decision of whether to send high school students to virtual learning.
Thumbs-up to Victoria Memorial Stadium maintenance crew for keeping the stadium clean and ensuring fans are safe at games every week.
Thumbs-down to people who don’t put their grocery carts back in the corral.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.