THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the wonderful drive-through light display at Mallette and Blyth in Victoria. You can walk around and take pictures to create memories. The kids will love it.
LaVerne, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Mike Burton and the Toyota of Victoria Service Department. The craftsmanship and integrity of the technicians and advisors is one of the reasons my family drives Toyotas exclusively.
Jason, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up to the COVID-19 vaccine being delivered to Victoria.This is the beginning of a very important part of wiping out the deadly disease.
Thumbs-up to the Shiner and Hallettsville football teams for making it to the state final games. It takes a lot of hard work and determination to make it this far.
Thumbs-up to the many local businesses who have come together to provide Christmas gifts for children who may not otherwise have gifts this year.
Thumbs-up to Dennis Patillo’s salute to home cooking in his Wednesday food column. We agree there is nothing better than a hot fresh home-cooked meal.
Thumbs-up to Dr. Daniel Cano’s impassioned letter to the staff at Citizens Medical Center about why he is getting the COVID-19 vaccination.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to many of the drivers in the Victoria area. The speeders, red light runners, tailgating, and no turn signaling. Seems to have gotten even worse since the COVID-19.
Ron, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.