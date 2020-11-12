THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to Dr. Shahid Hashmi and nursing staff at DeTar fourth floor east for the compassionate and quality care provided their patients in these trying times.
Keith, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Arlen Hilbrich and all the other volunteers who work in the kitchen of Christ’s Kitchen to prepare meals for people who need it. Thank you.
LaVerne, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up to the veterans who have served our country. We can’t say enough about how much we appreciate and value your service.
Thumbs-up the great work Christ’s Kitchen is doing daily to feed the homeless and those in need of a hot meal. You volunteer spirit and giving is truly appreciated.
Thumbs-up to the Port of Calhoun and Max Midstream for their work to bring more industry and jobs to the Crossroads.
Thumbs-up to United Express for starting flights to and from the Victoria Regional Airport, making travel to Houston’s Bush International Airport more convenient.
Thumbs-up to the Canoe Trail Goliad members who work to preserve the San Antonio River while still enjoying its natural beauty.
Thumbs-up to Municipal Court Judge Vanessa Heinold for working with the Trinity Episcopal School students for the mock trial. Learning about criminal justice and the courts system is a good lesson for students.
Thumbs-down to the extreme drought conditions we are in. Let’s pray for rain.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to the campaign signs that have not been picked up.
Linda, Port Lavaca
