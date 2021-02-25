THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to neighbors Bianca and Ryan who saw to it that I had hot meals and plenty of firewood during the great freeze. We had never met until she came to my door with hot soup. They are truly a good family.
Sue, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Victoria residents who so generously supported Auxiliary VFW Post 4146 by purchasing desserts at the recent Fish Fry and at the Wednesday burger nights at the Post thus allowing the Auxiliary to continue to help local disabled veterans and families, veterans in area nursing homes as well as supporting the youth in our community through educational patriotic programs.
Shirley, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial Board:
Thumbs-up to all the area city and county employees who worked long hours in the freezing weather to get power and water restored to their customers.
Thumbs-up to the cities and counties that kept their residents up to date with the power and water situation with periodic calls.
Thumbs-up to the many community members who gave of themselves to help neighbors and strangers get through the winter storm.
Thumbs-up to the Victoria Livestock Show for holding a scaled down version of the show so the students have the opportunity to show the projects they have been working with for months and some almost a year. Now they need your support at the auction on Monday.
Thumbs-up to the concerned residents and volunteers who helped rescue cold-stunned turtles from the Gulf and area bays to protect them from the elements. Fortunately many have been returned to their natural habitats already.
Thumbs-up to the plumbers and repairmen who have worked long hours for many days to help repair people's homes so they can have running water in a safe place.
Thumbs-up to people who continue to make food available to residents who are in need.
Thumbs-up to all law enforcement, firefighters and emergency medical medics who work day in and day out to make sure our communities are safe and healthy. We can't say enough how crucial you are to our well being and how much we appreciate your service.
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to those ladies that did not wear their masks Sunday at Reno bingo. Shame on you.
Royanne, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial Board:
Thumbs-down to ERCOT for the unnecessary misery they put millions of Texans through last week by not being prepared for the demand required by the storm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.