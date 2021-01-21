THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to the generous couple who so kindly paid for our three meals at the Texas Roadhouse Restaurant on Jan. 15. The good deed is very appreciated and will be passed on.
Roger, Wanda and Tommy, Hallettsville
Thumbs-up to Andrew Schroer for the article of Bread Crumbs on “God bless Joe Biden.” He told us like it is, we all could learn from it. Thank you.
LaVerne, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Dick’s Food Store for their personal service when you need to find an item or need carry out help. Also, thank you Dick’s for having a short, simple receipt.
Ray, Victoria
Thumps-up to Victoria and the surrounding community for your generous support on our every Wednesday VFW Hamburger Night. Through your participation we are able to pay our mandatory monthly bills. Thank you.
Rodger, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Del Papa Distributing who donated $65,000 to our local Food Bank. It is so needed for the region’s primary provider for more than 88 local pantries, soup kitchens and other emergency meal providers. Thank you.
LaVerne, Victoria
Thumps-up to Victoria Advocate for honoring our First Amendment (freedom of speech) when they interviewed Representative Michael Cloud. And also for the front page article of the couple from El Campo who gave their personal experience and viewpoint of the Jan. 6 events at the Capitol. These articles are unlike the main stream and social medias’ articles, which are bias and totally lean to the left. In addition thank you for publishing Larry Elder’s syndicated column. Please continue to print and publish unbiased articles on behalf of both political parties, and we will continue to keep reading your publications.
Julius, Victoria
Thumbs-up and high praise to the organizers and workers of Thursday’s COVID-19 vaccinations at the Community Center. The process was efficient and went like clockwork. Thanks to you all.
Dennis, Victoria
THUMBS-DOWN
Thumbs-down to Congressman Cloud rejecting the Electoral Vote results rather than spending his time on getting us the COVID-19 vaccine. Also why he has never had a general issue Town Hall in Victoria in two-plus years?
Bob, Victoria
Thumbs-down to the “no plan” for administering the COVID-19 vaccine. From Washington, D.C., to local, logistics should have been finalized long ago. Why not use schools or churches as a location on Saturdays and Sundays? And how will those of us without computers or smart phones get on a wait list? (Per the Advocate on Dec. 2, 2020, that’s about 30% of the Victoria population.)
Ray, Victoria
Thumbs-down to the city of Victoria for not having a rating system for railroad crossings like they have for streets. My pick for the worst crossing is the one on Water Street at Cameron. The railroad has upgraded their part of the crossings but the city ignores their part of the roadway.
Ray, Victoria
Thumbs-down to AEP for their robo-calls offering “customers” a 15% discount. I am not and have never been an AEP customer. Shame on AEP for targeting everyone with these nuisance calls.
Ray, Victoria
Thumbs-down to the family who displayed the American flag upside down on Inauguration Day. When flying the flag upside down you are stating that our nation is in distress or in danger. Why didn’t you display it upside down during the entire term of Trump presidency because for four years our country was in distress or in danger. But praise God for President Biden taking America out of distress and danger.
Rodger, Victoria
