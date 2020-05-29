THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to staff at Retama Manor South. My mother, Betty Hadsall, turned 91 May 11. I wasn’t able to take her out to celebrate, hug or kiss her due to the ongoing safety precautions for COVID-19. The staff have assisted our visits at her window multiple times a week and are taking excellent care of her. The staff works hard to fill in the gaps for absent family time until Mom and all the residents at Retama can once more enjoy close contact with their loved ones.
Julie, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Elijah Hallmark who was behind the bar at Olive Garden last Thursday and rushed to the aid of a 10-year-old who was choking without hesitation and knew how to give him the Heimlich maneuver that saved the life of the young man. You are a real hero.
LaVerne, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Childhood Unplugged child care center that has continued to operating through the COVID-19 pandemic serving local children and families. To further help the community, the center expanded the age range for its after-school program.
Thumbs-up to communities that have rallied around their high school seniors and created the adopt-a-senior social media campaign. The campaign allows a community member to “adopt” a senior and shower them with gifts in support to make up for their lost semester.
