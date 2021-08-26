THUMBS-UP
Thumbs-up to Mary Ann Wenske for her letter (Aug. 12) regarding CRT. Well said.
John, Victoria
Thumbs-up to Alfred, meter tech with the City of Victoria, for sharing useful information about efficient use of water. He is observant, knowledgeable and courteous.
Ann, Victoria
From the Advocate Editorial Board
Thumbs-up to the start of high school football on Friday. It is a rich tradition that brings out the community.
Thumbs-up to St. Joseph High School for having a panel discussion for parents concerning the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant. You can never have enough information from the people who are working in the health care crisis.
Thumbs-up to Perpetual Help Home for hosting the Taste of the Town on Sunday and to the vendors who will be sharing their foods to help raise money for the nonprofit.
Thumbs-up to the Victoria Fire Department for receiving the American Heart Association’s 2021 Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Plus for its treatment of patients suffering from a serious type of heart attack. Continued training is essential to save lives. The department has received this recognition since 2014.
Thumbs-up to Leticia Medina and her family for moving into the 44th Hope Meadows home. The subdivision was developed to help residents who lost their homes in Hurricane Harvey.
Thumbs-up to the Refugio Volunteer fire Department for finishing its new fire station and for working to find means to fund the construction.
Thumbs-up to Howell Middle School Principal Jo Beth Jones for being selected to represent the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals as a Region 3 Outstanding Principal of the Year.
Thumbs-up to J Welch Farms for developing a corn maze for residents to enjoy this fall. Outdoor family activities are important.
Thumbs-up to hog hunters, including Guy Hester and Scott Henke in Lavaca County, who work tirelessly to free the area farmlands of the destructive wild hogs.
THUMBS-DOWN From the Advocate Editorial BoardThumbs-down to the threat of a tropical storm or hurricane hitting the Texas coast. We all need to prepare.
