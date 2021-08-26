Thumbs-Up, Thumbs-Down

Thumbs-Up, Thumbs-Down

THUMBS-UP

Thumbs-up to Mary Ann Wenske for her letter (Aug. 12) regarding CRT. Well said.

John, Victoria

Thumbs-up to Alfred, meter tech with the City of Victoria, for sharing useful information about efficient use of water. He is observant, knowledgeable and courteous.

Ann, Victoria

From the Advocate Editorial Board

Thumbs-up to the start of high school football on Friday. It is a rich tradition that brings out the community.

Thumbs-up to St. Joseph High School for having a panel discussion for parents concerning the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant. You can never have enough information from the people who are working in the health care crisis.

Thumbs-up to Perpetual Help Home for hosting the Taste of the Town on Sunday and to the vendors who will be sharing their foods to help raise money for the nonprofit.

Thumbs-up to the Victoria Fire Department for receiving the American Heart Association’s 2021 Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Plus for its treatment of patients suffering from a serious type of heart attack. Continued training is essential to save lives. The department has received this recognition since 2014.

Thumbs-up to Leticia Medina and her family for moving into the 44th Hope Meadows home. The subdivision was developed to help residents who lost their homes in Hurricane Harvey.

Thumbs-up to the Refugio Volunteer fire Department for finishing its new fire station and for working to find means to fund the construction.

Thumbs-up to Howell Middle School Principal Jo Beth Jones for being selected to represent the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals as a Region 3 Outstanding Principal of the Year.

Thumbs-up to J Welch Farms for developing a corn maze for residents to enjoy this fall. Outdoor family activities are important.

Thumbs-up to hog hunters, including Guy Hester and Scott Henke in Lavaca County, who work tirelessly to free the area farmlands of the destructive wild hogs.

THUMBS-DOWN From the Advocate Editorial BoardThumbs-down to the threat of a tropical storm or hurricane hitting the Texas coast. We all need to prepare.

Recommended For You


We want to make it as easy as possible for you to submit your comments. Be sure to include your contact information so we can verify you wrote the “thumbs.” Only your first name will be used in the newspaper. You may email them to letters@vicad.com, mail them to Thumbs-Up, Thumbs-Down, Victoria Advocate. P.O. Box 1518, Victoria, TX 77902, or drop them off at our offices at 101 W. Goodwin Ave., Suite 1200.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.